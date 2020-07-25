LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old Lee County girl.
Adrienna Richardson was last seen on Golfview Boulevard in Lehigh Acres, FDLE says. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink floral tights.
Adrienna is approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds.
If you have any information about this child’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.
LATEST STORIES:
- High School volunteer group, ‘Men of Vision,’ hand out food to those in need across Tampa Bay
- Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old Lee County girl
- Christian group defies California orders and holds service on beach
- Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73
- Florida coronavirus: State tallies 12k new cases, 505 hospitalizations, 124 deaths