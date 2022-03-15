Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old Jacksonville boy

Authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Jacksonville on Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for Nohlan Surrency, a 4 feet 11 inches tall Black male, weighing 100 pounds. Surrency has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Authorities said Surrency was reported missing by family members after he left his home and did not return. He was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West 26th Street.

Those with information regarding the child’s whereabouts are asked to call the Jacksonvile Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or dial 911.

