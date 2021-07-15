Missing child alert issued for 11-year-old Jacksonville boy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Kylen Vereen from Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Vereen was last seen in the area of the 10000 block of Conrad Drive in Jacksonville.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts and may currently be barefoot.

Deputies describe the boy as 5 feet tall, 70 pounds, blonde hair, and green eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.