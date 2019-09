TAMPA (WFLA) — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy last seen in Miami Gardens.

The FDLE says Semaj Major is a black male, 4 feet 9 inches tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known location was the area of Northwest 213th Terrace in Miami Gardens.

Semaj was last seen wearing a blue shirt with “Fairway Elementary” on the front with blue shorts and sneakers.

If you know where Semaj major may be, please call 305-474-6473 or 911.

