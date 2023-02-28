JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 10-year-old boy from Jacksonville on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for Ryann Terry, who was last seen on Manotak Avenue in Jacksonville’s Westside.

WJXT reports the child left home at around 7 p.m. on Monday night after getting into an argument with his mother.

Police described the boy as a Black male, 5 feet tall and weighing 100 lbs. It is not known what he was wearing when he left home.

If you see the child or have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.