TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement officers issued a Missing Child Alert for a 1-year-old Miami boy on Friday evening.

Authorities said Tru Augustin was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of NW 132nd Street in Miami. He was wearing a white t-shirt and a diaper.

Officials believe he may be with Wilson Augustin who was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt and black shorts.

Wilson may have shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone who has information on Tru’s whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or dial 911.