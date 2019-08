COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old boy in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Law enforcement officials say Tanner Swears has been located. Swears was reported missing Saturday and in the company of 55-year-old Stephen Swears.

If you would like further information, please call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.