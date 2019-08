HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) – State law enforcement officials have canceled a missing child alert for a 10-year-old Homestead girl.

“The case has been resolved,” the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a statement.

Snaida Thomas had been last seen in the 1500 block of 8th Street in Homstead, and had been missing since Thursday.

No further details were immediately available.

