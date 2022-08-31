MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 6-year-old Miami boy on Wednesday night, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Law enforcement officers are looking for Jorge Morales who was last seen on Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

Officials said the child may be in the company of Jorge Morales, who shares the same name.

Anyone with information about the missing child is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-596-8176 or 911.