Missing Central Florida 4-month-old believed to be endangered

OCALA, Fla. (WESH)—Deputies in Marion County are asking for help finding a missing 4-month-old boy.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Children and Families issued a pick-up order for the child, Jacob Barlow, but they were unable to find him.

Deputies said he could be in the custody of his mother, Jennifer Rottmann, 36.

The boy was last seen on Nov. 24 at 5453 North West 53rd Street in Ocala.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

