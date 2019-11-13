Missing 78-year-old Florida man last seen in Missouri

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Blue Springs police in Missouri have issued an endangered silver alert for a missing 78-year-old Florida man who has been diagnosed with dementia and a traumatic brain injury.

Blue Springs Police Department said James Madden left Clearwater, Florida, around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to travel to Utah or California. His last known location, according to cell phone records was in Blue Springs, Missouri, on Tuesday.

Police say the family of Madden is concerned he may be the victim of an internet scam and fear he is in danger.

According to police, his vehicle, a gray 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with a Florida license plate, was last seen near the Interstate 70 corridor in the Kansas City suburb of Blue Springs, Missouri.

If you have seen Madden or know his whereabouts, please contact the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0150.

