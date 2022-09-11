PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida boy who went missing Saturday afternoon has been found dead, according to authorities.

NBC affiliate WPTV Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, disappeared from his home at around 5 p.m.

Hours later, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Dahud died from a “possible drowning” early Sunday morning.

“We extend our condolences to Dahud’s family, friends and the Palm Beach County community,” the FDLE said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the 5-year-old was found dead in a waterway a block from his home. Before his body was found, deputies said Dahud to be autistic, non-verbal, and couldn’t swim.