Missing 15-year-old Florida girl, 11-month-old daughter found safe in Maryland, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies have located a missing girl and her infant daughter who were reported missing earlier this week.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Diana Rodriguez left her home on Sept. 30 and took her 11-month old baby Daniela with her.

The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez went missing from her family’s home before school started. The family believes she ran away because her phone was recently taken from her.

Rodriguez and her infant daughter were found safe on Wednesday in Maryland.

Update: Diana Rodriguez and her baby, Daniela, have been located safe and in good condition in Maryland. The Florida… Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

“The Florida Department of Children and Families is working in conjunction with authorities in Maryland to return them home and provide services to the family,” deputies said in Facebook post.