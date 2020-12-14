Missing 14-year-old Florida girl may be in company of 21-year-old man, police say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missing Child Alert was sent out in Florida Monday afternoon for a 14-year-old girl who may be in the company of a 21-year-old man.

The Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement says Brianna Flake, 14, was last seen in the area of Mobley Heights Road in Fernandina Beach. Officials say she’s a light skinned black female with dark hair that may be dyed blonde.

Police say Flake may be in the company of Clayton Nations, 21, traveling in a 2020 green Jeep Gladiator. The vehicle would have a Texas tag number of NCK7923. It has a black hardtop and black fender flares.

If you have any information on the child’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 904-225-5174.

LATEST STORIES: