LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Missing 14-year-old Florida girl may be in company of 21-year-old man, police say

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FDLE

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missing Child Alert was sent out in Florida Monday afternoon for a 14-year-old girl who may be in the company of a 21-year-old man.

The Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement says Brianna Flake, 14, was last seen in the area of Mobley Heights Road in Fernandina Beach. Officials say she’s a light skinned black female with dark hair that may be dyed blonde.

Police say Flake may be in the company of Clayton Nations, 21, traveling in a 2020 green Jeep Gladiator. The vehicle would have a Texas tag number of NCK7923. It has a black hardtop and black fender flares.

If you have any information on the child’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 904-225-5174.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss