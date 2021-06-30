Missing 13-year-old girl from Gainesville found dead, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing last month was found dead, according to state officials.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Wednesday Delia Young was found dead.

“It is with sadness that we report the child was found deceased. We extend our condolences to Delia’s family, friends and the Alachua County community,” FDLE said in a statement.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was initially activated for the girl on May 20 but has since been canceled.

No other information, however, was provided on where the girl’s body was found or the information surrounding her disappearance.

According to state officials, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case.