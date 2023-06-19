TAVARES, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly nearly ran over a police officer in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Tavares Police Department, officers responded to the Atwater Apartment complex around 3:41 a.m. Sunday, after a concerned citizen called saying they spotted people in ski masks driving two dark SUVs around the complex.

When officers located the vehicles, both of which were confirmed stolen, one fled the area at a high rate of speed. The vehicle that fled was later found in Eustis, but its occupants had run from the scene.

Two responding officers found the other vehicle, driven by the 15-year-old boy, inside the complex. As officers began to approach the vehicle, the boy turned the vehicle to face the officers and allegedly accelerated toward one of them.

Luckily, the officer was able to squeeze himself next to the patrol car to avoid being struck. Authorities said the 15-year-old “missed the officer by inches.”

Shortly after, a Lake County deputy quickly located the 15-year-old and placed him in handcuffs following a foot pursuit.

In a press release, the Tavares Police Department said the 15-year-old was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding at high speed, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and resisting an officer without violence.

WFLA New Channel 8 is not naming the boy due to his age.