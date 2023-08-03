Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Miss Venezuela 2023 tragically died after she crashed into a semi-truck in Orlando last month, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

On Thursday, FHP said 26-year-old Ariana Viera was driving behind the truck heading southbound on Boggy Creek Road approaching an intersection on July 13.

As the semi-truck slowed down to approach a red light, troopers said that’s when Viera failed to stop her vehicle.

Troopers said Viera’s car struck the rear of the semi. She was taken to UCF Lake Nona Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The truck driver was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Viera’s mother, Vivian Ochoa, confirmed her death and posted a GoFundMe for the funeral expenses.

Ochoa spoke with Telemundo31, claiming her daughter fell asleep at the wheel and that emergency personnel revived her after having a heart attack.

In a translated post on Viera’s Instagram page, her mother wrote, “I know that still, you are present seeing each and every one of us how we cry and laugh with each and every one of your occurrences…you don’t know how much I appreciate it, beloved daughter, I will do all your will, I swear to you my love forever here.”