TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The new Margaritaville at Sea cruise line is offering free sailings for active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators.

Margaritaville, owned by singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett, announced the offshore resort experience on the “Margaritaville Paradise” in December.

The “Heroes Sail Free” promotion is listed on the Margaritaville at Sea website. That’s where those who qualify can claim their cruise.

The trip includes a 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island and the offer applies to only registered members sailing.

“You will see the Heroes Sail Free fare discount applied during checkout after entering in all guests’ information and clicking ‘View pricing by Guests.’ We look forward to sailing with you,” the website states.

Those looking to claim a cruise must be a verified member through the GovX ID platform.

According to the website, Margaritaville at Sea is experiencing high call volume to its reservations center and asked those who qualify for their patience.