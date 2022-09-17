BOSTON, Mass. (WFLA) — The law firm representing 30 of the 48 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard at the direction of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked Massachusetts and federal officials to open a criminal investigation into the incident on Saturday.

The Boston-based firm Lawyers for Civil Rights wrote letters to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, calling on them to open a formal investigation into the “political stunt”, according to the firm’s website.

Lawyers for Civil Rights said they are offering free legal services to the migrants, who they allege were “recklessly expelled from Texas and Florida”. The firm claims their clients were lured onto the planes under false pretenses.

“Individuals, working in concert with State officials, including the Florida Governor, made numerous false promises to LCR’s clients — including of work opportunities, schooling for their children, and immigration assistance — in order to induce them to travel,” the attorneys wrote.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and Attorney General’s Office did not publicly respond to the law firm’s letters on Saturday.