TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Fort Lauderdale Airport could have passed as the Fort Lauderdale Seaport this week after heavy rains flooded the tarmac.

The video posted on Twitter by Noah Berger shows the airport’s tarmac and nearby grassy areas covered in water as the plane goes down the runway.

“The taxiways have turned into CANALS!,” Berger wrote.

“The tales of fort waterdale continue… this is chapter 2,” another user wrote.

The flooding comes as South Florida was pounded with storms earlier in the week.

According to the National Weather Service Miami, parts of that area received over 10 inches of rain within 24 hours, beginning Wednesday at 7 a.m. through Thursday morning.

The area also experienced heavy wind gusts, hazardous marine conditions, and flooding this week.