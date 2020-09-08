‘Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party’, EPCOT candlelight procession canceled amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA (WFLA) – Walt Disney World has canceled Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Candlelight Processional at EPCOT amid coronavirus concerns.

Disney made the announcement in an update for seasonal events on the Disney Parks Blog. Disney stated “We know these experiences are a cherished part of holiday traditions that will be missed by guests and cast members alike, but we’re glad to be able to bring holiday magic in other creative ways.”

In replace of the cancellation of these events Disney says “Minnie Mouse will be hosting a yuletide gathering for all her friends at Hollywood & Vine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios starting Nov. 6.”

Disney cancelled ‘Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party’ back in June due to similar concerns.