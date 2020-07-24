Miami Zoo elephants enjoy bath thanks to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – Today, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue gave a special treat to Zoo Miami’s elephants.

Nellie, a 51-year-old female, and Dalip, a 54-year-old male, enjoyed a fun and playful enrichment session thanks to MDFR Engine 4.

The fire crew helped the elephants enjoy a nice bath and massage and just like people enjoy the water pressure that comes with a shower, so do elephants.

Enrichment sessions like this provide a fun mental and physical stimulation for the Zoo’s animals and help maintain happier and healthier animals.