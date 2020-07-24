LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Miami Zoo elephants enjoy bath thanks to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Florida

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – Today, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue gave a special treat to Zoo Miami’s elephants.

Nellie, a 51-year-old female, and Dalip, a 54-year-old male, enjoyed a fun and playful enrichment session thanks to MDFR Engine 4.

The fire crew helped the elephants enjoy a nice bath and massage and just like people enjoy the water pressure that comes with a shower, so do elephants.

Enrichment sessions like this provide a fun mental and physical stimulation for the Zoo’s animals and help maintain happier and healthier animals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss