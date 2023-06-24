SURFSIDE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two years ago, on June 24, 98 people were killed after a 12-story condo building collapsed in the middle of the night.

In memory of the victims, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper lit up early Saturday at 1:14 a.m., the exact time when the structure began collapsing.

The video shows the skyscraper light up the world’s tallest digital memorial candle, following the ignition of the phrase, “In Memoriam Surfside.” The tower lighting then morphed into a mosaic of world flags, representing the residents from 14 countries.

The memorial lighting then transitioned to a field of blue emblazoned with white stars, a patriotic salute to the first responders that were able to rescue 35 residents trapped in the rebuilding, and four others buried under the debris.

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower lighting is a shining signal of sorrow memorializing the victims and it pays tribute to the firefighters, police and search and rescue teams that combed the wreckage saving people and recovering those who lost their lives,” Daniel Kodsi, CEO of the Royal Palm Companies real estate firm and builder of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter said.

The skyscraper will re-light at sunset on Saturday, June 24 through midnight.