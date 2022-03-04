Miami Seaquarium ending shows with aging orca Lolita

Florida

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 9, 1995 file photo, trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami. The new owners of the Miami Seaquarium will no longer stage shows with its aging orca Lolita under an agreement with federal regulators. MS Leisure, a subsidiary of The Dolphin Company, said in a news release it completed acquisition of the Seaquarium on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Nuri Vallbona/Miami Herald via AP, File)

MIAMI (AP) — The new owners of the Miami Seaquarium will no longer stage shows with its aging orca, Lolita, under an agreement with federal regulators.

MS Leisure, a subsidiary of The Dolphin Company, said in a news release it completed acquisition of the Seaquarium on Thursday. The exhibition of Lolita and a companion white-sided dolphin Lii will cease under its new license with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Lolita is a 56-year-old orca captured five decades ago in the Puget Sound near Seattle. Animal rights activists say she should live her final years back home. Seaquarium officials said they will care for her.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss