Miami postal carrier accused of stealing mail-in ballot

MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities say a U.S. Postal Service carrier is accused of stealing a Miami-Dade County mail-in ballot, 10 gift cards and four prepaid debit cards.

Between Oct. 5 and 16, Crystal Nicole Myrie “embezzled letters, postal cards and mail which came into her possession intended to be carried or delivered by her,” a federal complaint filed by the U.S. Postal Service of Inspector General said.

The complaint says that by taking the mail-in ballot, Myrie deprived the victim of her right to vote.

Two postal inspector agents questioned Myrie, who admitted to stealing several prepaid debit cards and using them at retail stores.

Agents eventually saw several postal service satchels with white envelopes inside of her personal car.

“Myrie is not authorized to deliver mail from her personal vehicle,” authorities said.

The complaint also says that Myrie admitted to stealing mail sporadically for almost two years.

Myrie had her first court appearance on Monday.