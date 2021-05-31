Miami police release video of shooting suspects that left 2 dead, 21 injured

Florida

by: , NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NBC/WFLA) – Authorities released new surveillance footage of the suspects in the Sunday morning shooting outside a Miami-Dade County banquet hall that left two people dead and more than 20 people injured.

The brief video clip shows the three suspects who police say opened fire on a crowd outside El Mula banquet hall,

The trio is seen getting out of a white Nissan Pathfinder armed and wearing masks, then getting back in the SUV and fleeing the scene.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing rivalry between two groups of people.

No arrests have been made, but police said they are still receiving tips.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are offering a $30,000 reward in the case, and businessman Marcus Lemonis is offering a separate $100,000 reward.

