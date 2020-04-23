Miami police release pics of Andrew Gillum hotel incident

(CNN) – Miami Beach police have released pictures from when former democratic candidate for Florida governor, Andrew Gillum, was found “incoherent” in a hotel last month.

In the video player above, you can see the room in dissray with prescription pill bottles spilled on the floor.

Police were called to the room about a suspected drug overdose.

Police say Gillum, a former gubernational candidate and the former Tallahassee mayor, and two other men were inside the hotel room.

The police report says the overdose was in reference to another man in the room but that 40-year-old Gillum was too inebriated to speak to officers.

Police found possible crystal meth in the room.

Gillum released a statement after the incident saying he was drinking that night but did not take meth.

In another statement, Gillum said he fell into a depression which led to alcohol abuse after ending his race for governor.

No one involved in the incident is facing charges.

