MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami police officer was hit by a car Monday afternoon, according to a report from NBC Miami.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the report.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 13th Street, NBC Miami reported.

A photo from NBC Miami showed a red SUV with front-end damage.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.