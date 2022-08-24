MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami Police Department officer was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly strangling a woman in front of her three and 10-year-old sons in Davie.

According to a NBC Miami report, Zamir Vargas Valerio, 34, was a member of the police department for five years. An arrest report stated Valerio went to the woman’s home in and woke her up, along with her three-year-old. He reportedly demanded she unlock her phone.

The woman refused and Valerio became angry, allegedly threatening her. The arrest report said he pushed her down and her 10-year-old son entered the room to help. Valerio then reportedly moved towards a safe in the closet, which was known to have two handguns inside.

NBC Miami said the woman tried to leave the home with her children, but Valerio kept them trapped inside and began strangling her. She told police they were eventually able to escape to a neighbor’s home.

Police said they observed red marks on the victim’s neck. Valerio denied harming the victim and claimed they were just having a heated argument.

Valerio was booked into the Broward County Jail and charged with domestic battery by strangulation. The Miami Police Department said he is relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.