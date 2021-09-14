Miami nurse pleads guilty to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to troops as she visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

MIAMI (WFLA/AP) — A Miami-area nurse pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris in videos sent to her imprisoned husband earlier this year, officials said.

Court records show that 39-year-old Niviane Petit Phelps pleaded guilty last week in Miami federal court to six counts of making threats against the vice president.

She faces up to five years in prison at a Nov. 19 sentencing.

Prosecutors say Phelps sent her husband, who was in prison, 30-second video clips of herself threatening to kill Harris in February and claimed that she had been paid $53,000 and was “the hit man,” officials said.

Phelps also sent a photo of her with a handgun at a gun range and applied for a concealed firearm permit.