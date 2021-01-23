Miami music festival looking to reschedule to next year

Florida

Ultra Music Festival Miami

Guests attend Ultra Music Festival 2016 on March 18, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) — Organizers of a major electronic music festival that is held in South Florida annually are making plans to cancel the festivities for a second year in a row due to the pandemic.

Organizers of the popular Ultra Music Festival asked in a letter to Miami’s city manager on Wednesday if they could reschedule the music jamboree for next year.

City manager Arthur Noriega told the Herald in a text that the city has not yet responded to the request.

The Ultra Music Festival usually is held in March. It features some of the biggest names in dance music and often attracts up to 50,000 attendees a day.

