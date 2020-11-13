The caps of players of the Miami Marlins sit on the bench in the dugout as the Marlins bat against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning of the Marlins’ 5-3 victory in a baseball game in Denver on Thursday, July 25, 2013. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MIAMI (AP) — Kim Ng became the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations in the major leagues when she was hired Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins.

Ng is believed to be the first female general manager for a men’s team in a major professional sport in North America, the Marlins said.

.@Marlins hire Kim Ng as General Manager.



She is the first female GM in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/LGqxacnkTJ — MLB (@MLB) November 13, 2020

She has 21 years of big league experience in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11).

Ng becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins’ top position in baseball operations, and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season.