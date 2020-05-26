Breaking News
Miami Dolphins announce plans for outdoor theaters at Hard Rock Stadium

Preparations are underway during a tour of the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MIAMI (WFLA) – The Miami Dolphins announced plans to open both an open-air and drive-in theater at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday.

According to the team, the theaters will showcase select Miami Dolphins match-ups from history, show classic movies and will host commencements and other events.

The drive-in events will be held inside of the stadium and will accommodate up to 230 cars.
The open-air theater can host small groups.

Dates and times for showing have not yet been announced, but fans can sign up on the Hard Rock Stadium website to be notified when tickets become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

