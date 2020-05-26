Miami Dolphins announce plans for outdoor theaters at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI (WFLA) – The Miami Dolphins announced plans to open both an open-air and drive-in theater at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday.
According to the team, the theaters will showcase select Miami Dolphins match-ups from history, show classic movies and will host commencements and other events.
The drive-in events will be held inside of the stadium and will accommodate up to 230 cars.
The open-air theater can host small groups.
Dates and times for showing have not yet been announced, but fans can sign up on the Hard Rock Stadium website to be notified when tickets become available.