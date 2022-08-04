MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami doctor was sentenced to several years in prison on Wednesday for his role in defrauding $38 million from health insurance companies.

According to a NBC Miami report, Dr. Armando Valdes was sentenced for fraud conducted through his clinic, Medical Services Corp., over a period of 6 years. A federal trial revealed that he used the money for real estate, including a beachfront property in Pompano Beach, and “several luxury vehicles”.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Valdes submitted the fraudulent claims to Florida Blue Cross Blue Shield and United Healthcare, claiming to have administered the drug Infliximab. Infliximab, also known as Remicade, is a pricey infusion used to treat conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, with each dose costing up to $10,000.

NBC Miami said that after pleading guilty, Valdes admitted he never give the drug to patients. He employed a 91-year-old doctor who also hadn’t treated a single patient, despite being listed as the “rendering provider” on all paperwork.

Valdes was sentenced to five years in federal prison.