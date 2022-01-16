Miami-Dade officer shoots 15-year-old after chase

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade County police sergeant shot and critically wounded a 15-year-old early after the boy allegedly drew a gun on the officer during a chase.

According to police, the 15-year-old was driving a car carrying others early Sunday when detectives assigned to a task force aimed at preventing violent crime tried to pull him over.

The driver tried to flee, but soon crashed and the occupants took off running. The sergeant chased the driver, who police say was armed with a handgun. A confrontation ensued and the sergeant shot the boy, police say.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The officer was not injured.