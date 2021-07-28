Miami-Dade mayor defies state, mandates masks to curb spread

MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade County’s mayor says masks will again be required at indoor county facilities following new federal guidelines recommending that even people vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks indoors.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the decision is a response to the surge in new cases and hospitalizations.

The mayor didn’t announce any mandates for businesses or restaurants but said she was strongly recommending that everyone wear masks in large crowds or close spaces.

A state law signed in May gives Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the power to invalidate local emergency measures put in place during the pandemic, including mask mandates and limitations on business operations.

