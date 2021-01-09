Miami coroner reviewing doctor’s death 2 weeks after vaccine

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The medical examiner’s office in Miami is looking into the death of a doctor who died two weeks after getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer said in a statement Friday that it didn’t think there was any direct connection to the vaccine.

The medical examiner’s office in Miami said Friday that it is investigating the death along with the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Samples from an autopsy conducted this week were sent to the CDC. Pfizer said the death involved a “highly unusual” and severe case of a condition that can cause internal bleeding.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss