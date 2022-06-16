TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — FIFA announced its host cities for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday – and a Florida city is among them.

Miami, Florida was one of the 16 cities chosen to host a game. The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium – the home of the Miami Dolphins.

The United States, Mexico and Canada are all sharing hosting duties for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will host 11 games. In addition to Miami, FIFA selected Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia and New York as host cities.

Mexico will host three games – in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara. Canada will host games in Vancouver and Toronto.

The last time the U.S. hosted a World Cup was in 1994, when games were played in nine different stadiums.

This time around, 17 United States stadiums were being considered as host venues. Camping World Stadium in Orlando was also up for consideration but was not selected.