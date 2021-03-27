Miami Beach’s spring break curfew, crowd control measures appear to be working

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC/WFLA) — Extra police are on the streets of Miami Beach as the area braces for more spring break crowds this weekend.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber wants rowdy crowds to stay away, and authorities had a warning for anyone thinking of breaking the law.

“We are not going to tolerate any disorder. If you’re going to come over here to cause problems, damage property, we will be enforcing the law and we will hold people accountable,” said the city’s police commissioner.

An 8 p.m. curfew will remain in place until Monday. Traffic control measures are also in place to prevent large gatherings.

Crowd control measures appeared to be working Friday night. Video showed people starting to clear the streets as police officers were enforcing the curfew.

