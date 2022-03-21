MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Miami Beach will declare a state of emergency amid recent violence during spring break.

According to WTVJ, the move is being prompted following two separate shootings this weekend which left five people hospitalized.

Mayor Dan Gelber and City Commissioners, City Manager Alina T. Hudak and Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements will address the violence during a Monday afternoon news conference at 4 p.m. along with specific measures related to crowd control during the spring break period.

