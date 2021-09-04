Miami Beach says law-breaking partiers no longer tolerated

MIAMI (AP) — South Beach’s sizzling party scene is about to get cold. The city is announcing a massive boost in police presence and is cracking down on violations brought by raucous crowds.

The changes come weeks after a tourist eating dinner with his family was fatally shot at a Miami Beach restaurant.

City Manager Alina Hudak says the behavior “can no longer be tolerated.”

The police department is reassigning roughly 40 officers to patrol South Beach. Ten additional county officers will do weekend patrols for the rest of the year.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says the new plan will create the highest level of regular police presence in the city’s history.