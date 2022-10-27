MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami Beach food distribution company, New Universal Nourishment LLC, is performing a recall after several hundred pounds of burger patties were repackaged without inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the announcement by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the 368 pounds of beef patties were “repackaged and/or relabeled on June 28, 2022.”

Two products are included in the recall, a lot of two-pound boxes which expire on Feb. 27, 2023, and 10-pound boxes which have a production date of Feb. 4, 2022.

The USDA notice lists the following product label notations for the recall:

2-lb. boxes containing “MIAMI Burgers 6 BEST ANGUS BEEF” with an expiration date of 2/27/2023 and “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF” shield on the label.

10-lb. boxes containing “MIAMI Burgers BEST ANGUS BEEF with a production date of “FEB. 04, 2022” and “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF” on the label.

The products subject to the recall also carry what’s known as an establishment number, labeled “EST. 451B,” which is a USDA inspection mark. However, the recall notice said the company, New Universal Nourishment, is “a distributor and is not authorized to apply the marks of inspection for Establishment 451B.” The recalled burger patties are also marked as certified Angus beef, which is unverified, according to the USDA.

All items included were shipped to retail locations in the state of Florida, according to the recall notice.

The USDA said they were made aware of this issue after FSIS received a complaint saying the product was labeled with markings not provided by “the originating company.” While there have not been any reports of adverse reactions, the USDA warned that anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.