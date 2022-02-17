Miami Beach firefighters rescue dog who fell into bay

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – First responders in Florida saved a four-legged friend after a fall.

Miami Beach Fire Department was called to the scene after a dog fell into the bay on Tuesday.

Apparently, the canine, who was walking with its owner, came too close to the edge and toppled into the water.

A crew member used a roof ladder to lower himself down to get the dog in distress.

In typical fashion, the dog received a few head scratches before it shook off the water once on land and seemed to be in good shape considering the circumstances.