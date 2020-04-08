Miami Beach convention center to convert into field hospital

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (The Miami Herald) – The Miami Beach Convention Center is going to be converted into a field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.
News outlets report the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will transform the newly renovated facility into a hospital by April 27. It hasn’t been announced whether the convention center will house coronavirus patients or serve as an overflow hospital.
The Miami Herald reports the decision to install 450 preliminary beds in the center was made in order to prepare the city for the worst-case scenario.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says the field hospital will hopefully sit vacant until it’s dismantled.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida reporting 15,456 cases and 309 deaths
- Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
- Florida schools closed through at least May 1
