Miami Beach building evacuated over concrete safety concerns

Florida

The Devon apartment building is shown Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Residents of the 82-year-old building were ordered to evacuate this week because of concrete deterioration. The building is several miles from Surfside, where the Champlain Towers South collapsed almost three weeks ago. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of an 82-year-old, two-story apartment building in Miami Beach have been ordered to evacuate because of concrete deterioration.

The city of Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of Devon Apartments on Monday and is giving residents until next Monday to leave the building. The building is several miles from Surfside, where Champlain Towers South collapsed almost three weeks ago, killing at least 95 people.

A lawyer representing the building’s owners says they have worked “diligently” with the city since they decided in May to demolish the building by December. He says 14 people remain in the building.

