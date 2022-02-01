Miami bank robber threw money from getaway car, police say

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC) – A bank robbery suspect was seen throwing money out of a car after a police chase led to a standoff in Miami Gardens Tuesday.

Delray Beach Police said the incident began with the robbery of a TD Bank on Southeast 5th Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect walked into the bank with a machete and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Delray Beach Police officers followed the suspect onto Interstate 95 but lost sight of him, officials said.

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies picked up the pursuit and followed the suspect into the parking lot of a Miami Gardens church.

The driver eventually opened his door and surrendered. The suspect has not been identified.

