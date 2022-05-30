BUSHNELL, Fla. (WFLA) — Honoring our nation’s fallen and paying tribute to the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice that’s what Memorial Day is about.

A tribute ceremony returned after two years at the Florida National Cemetery where there are more than 110,000 graves. On Sunday, volunteers laid an American Flag next to each headstone in honor of Memorial Day.

Thousands attended the service to salute our fallen service members and honor gold star families.

“It’s been a really long road there’s been a lot of challenges and I just want him to know that we’re doing ok,” said Isis Ramirez. Isis was only two-years-old and her brother Chase was just months old when they lost their father, Sgt. Eric Ulysses Ramirez.



“I’m just proud to be part of my dad’s legacy that he left behind,” said Chase.



The Ramirez family knows freedom isn’t free. The family was honored at the ceremony in front of thousands who came to pay their respect to our fallen heroes.

“There are many tangible things that we can do to honor the service of our fallen heroes, on is how we take care take care of their loved ones to make sure they know their loss of their service number for always be remembered and so will they,” said Major General (retired) Joanne Sheridan, U.S. Army.

It’s a sacrifice gold star families know all too well.