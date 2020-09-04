Melbourne man arrested after baby found covered in heroin

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WESH) – Paramedics in Melbourne saved the life of a baby who was covered in, and may have swallowed some, heroin, officials said.

Police arrested a man who they say was caring for the infant and making drug deals at the same time.

A police report says Nathaniel Clay of Broward County visited Melbourne to buy drugs and during the transaction outdoors, a person in the house called out, “I think (the baby) may have gotten into the heroin.”

The report says the baby was lethargic and tested positive for opiates.

Officials said it took three doses of Narcan to revive her after Clay brought her to a fire station.

The report says police found heroin on the baby’s clothing and on a table in the home. Clay was charged with child neglect, but police did not have enough evidence to charge Clay with drug crimes.

He has been released from jail on $5,000 bail.