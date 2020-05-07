Breaking News
MegaCon canceled due to coronavirus, smaller event planned for October

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, FL – MAY 28: General views of the MegaCon Orlando 2016 at Orange County Convention Center on May 28, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — MegaCon, which is one of the country’s biggest comic book conventions, has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The convention had originally been scheduled for April 16 through April 19 at the Orange County Convention Center, and was then moved to early June.

Organizers are promising a smaller event in the place of MegaCon for Halloween weekend. It will be held at the Orange County Convention Center.

“MEGACON Orlando: LIMITED EDITION will take place on Halloween weekend from October 30-November 1, 2020 at the Orange County Convention Center. It will have all the all the excitement of our regular event, but will be incredibly exclusive. In order to ensure a safe experience for our fans, this event will be limited to 25,000 tickets and once they’re gone, they’re gone,” a statement on the MegaCon website said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

