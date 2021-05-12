Mega Millions jackpot reaches $430 million

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Who’s going to have the lucky ticket this Friday?

The Mega Millions jackpot has been increasing since mid-February which means the jackpot for this week’s drawing will reach $430 million.

Florida lottery players will have a chance to become the state’s third Mega Millions jackpot winner by purchasing a $2 ticket at any participating retailer.

Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $291.1 million. Prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option. Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.

Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. Friday.

To watch this week’s drawing, visit the Florida Lottery’s website or YouTube page at 11 p.m. Friday.